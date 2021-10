Isaiah Spiller, along with his father Fred, former Texas A&M tight end and class of 2004, lay out a list of goals for Isaiah to attempt to accomplish every season. Running back Isaiah Spiller has already accomplished many of those goals as an underclassman, one of them being achieving over 1,000 rushing yards in his sophomore season alone. However, Isaiah has entered his junior year with a few new accolades in mind. Being a candidate for the most prestigious award in collegiate football, the Heisman Trophy, is at the top of that list.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 HOURS AGO