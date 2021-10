The Los Angeles Dodgers were not going to let the San Francisco Giants get away with a 2-0 lead in this National League Division League Series, as they responded to their loss in Game 1 with a dominant victory in Game 2. The series now shifts to Hollywood, where the Dodgers will look to go back-to-back. Will the Dodgers get their first taste of the series lead? Or, will the Giants reclaim the driver’s seat? With that said, it’s now time to read our Giants-Dodgers prediction and preview.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO