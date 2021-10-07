CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF MICHIGAN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT "" FAMILY DIVISION COUNTY OF CRAWFORD PUBLICATION OF PARENTAL-RIGHTS TERMINATION HEARING CASE NO. 17-4368-NA PETITION NO. 01 TO: Robert Garrow IN THE MATTER OF: Ranger Garrow A hearing regarding termination of parental rights will be conducted by the court on 11/10/21 at 8:30 a.m. In Crawford County at 200 W. Michigan Ave., Grayling, MI 49738 before Hon. Monte J. Burmeister. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights. You have the right to an attorney. There is no right to a jury at this hearing. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Robert Garrow personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. October 7, 2021-1T575404.

