CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Mission, MI

October 8 from 9-4 October 9 f...

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 7 days ago

October 8 from 9-4 October 9 from 9-3 October 10 from 10-1 3940 Smokey Ridge Road Take M-37 to Smokey Hollow Rd. Continue to Smokey Ridge Rd and turn right. House is 4 houses up on right side.. Old Mission area sale. Couches, coffee tables, wood fired pizza oven, Ariens Platinum 30 snow blower, nice bedroom dressers, Echo PE-225 gas edger, propane fire pit with four chairs, office desk and bookcase, rugs, patio furniture, Weber grill, sectional sofa, Dept 56 Heritage Village North Pole, artwork, picture frames, lots of home decor, kitchen items, small appliances, garage items, legos, Thomasville dining room table and chairs, breakfast table and chairs, Lenox china, large quantity of Christmas, Halloween and Fourth of July items, books, power washer, wood dog crate, old time popcorn machine, Lenox dishes, set of Reed and Barton silverplate silverware, towels, bathroom decor, rakes, garden items, work bench pub table with two chairs, and much more.

marketplace.record-eagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions

The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox Township, MI
City
Old Mission, MI
City
Christmas, MI
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 peopleand injured another 41, the government said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Tables#Propane#Patio Furniture#House

Comments / 0

Community Policy