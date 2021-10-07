CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Announces Astronaut Changes for Upcoming Commercial Crew Missions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMann and Cassada will serve as spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively, for the Crew-5 mission. Additional crew members will be announced later. Crew-5 is expected to launch no earlier than fall 2022 on a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The duo and their crewmates will join an expedition crew aboard station for a long duration stay to conduct science activities for the benefit of humanity and exploration.

