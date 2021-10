If while installing any software on your Windows 11/10 computer, you see a message It’s time to update your device, then here’s how you can bypass this message. Some Windows users have reported is when they find a message saying ‘It’s time to update your device’ while normally using their PC. Users have also reported that this message pops up when they’re trying to install a .exe package. It can be really annoying to be notified of an update when you’re trying to go about your work, so in this article, we will explain how you can bypass the ‘It’s time to update your device’ message on Windows 11/10.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO