CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How to Moisturize a Leather Couch Naturally

By Michelle Miley
hunker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs long as you stick to natural leathers and avoid finicky suede, nubuck and bi-cast options, keeping your leather clean and pliable is actually quite simple. The first and most crucial step is to purchase high-quality leather furniture. It costs a bit more, but its longevity and ease of care are well worth the price. Once you have the right leather, keeping it properly moisturized is as simple as applying a leather conditioner once or twice a year.

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

The 16 Best Moisturizers for Hydrated and Soft Natural Hair

There are oils, curling creams, and hair refreshing sprays, but is your hair product collection complete without a nourishing moisturizer? Whether it's labeled as a moisturizer or a leave-in conditioner, it's a holy grail product that rehydrates and shields your hair from the brisk winds, rough towels, harsh ingredients, and touchy-feely hands it encounters daily (cue: Solange). Protect your hair against these terrors with the 16 best moisturizers ever, below.
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Affordable Lightweight Gel Moisturizers

Elf cosmetics' Holy Hydration! line includes a rinse-off/overnight sleeping mask, a powerful gel moisturizer, and a fragrance-free face cream that nourishes and plumps. All of these vegan skincare products are powered by ceramides, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The formulas are also free from harmful ingredients such as parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.
MAKEUP
homestratosphere.com

Faux Leather vs Real Leather

Take a close look at faux leather and real leather to determine which is which, their similarities and differences, their impact on environment and society and what are their uses. Both faux and genuine leather comes in a variety of quality standards. They age differently and react better or worse...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wellness Mama

How to Make Eyeshadow From Natural Ingredients

Over the years I’ve come up with plenty of natural makeup options. While I’ve already shared some of my simple eye makeup recipes here, this article gives more details on how to make your own DIY natural eyeshadow in a variety of shades!. Make Your Own Natural Eyeshadow. These recipes...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moisturizers#Air Conditioning#Tlc
fashionisers.com

How Can Scalp Micropigmentation Give You A Natural-looking Buzzed Look

Hair loss is the most widespread skin condition of modern times. Despite using all vitamins, hair oils, supplements, and expensive shampoos, a person may still not notice an obvious difference in their hair growth. If you are one of those who struggle with their hair every passing day then you are at the right spot. This article will resolve all of your hair-related problems if you are looking for a cost-effective and more natural way of making your scalp look fuller.
HAIR CARE
Parents Magazine

This Drugstore Hair Growth Oil Is 'Magic' for Restoring Thinning Strands

When a beauty product starts flying off shelves both virtual and literal, you know there's been a disturbance in The Force. Sometimes it's because the buy in question went viral on TikTok, and other times, it's because a celebrity name-dropped the product. As a beauty writer, I've seen it happen time and again, and the latest product that's about to become impossible to find is Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil (Buy It, $11, target.com).
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

I’m a Dermatologist, and This Is the Absolute Best Ingredient to Hydrate Dry Skin

There are a few everyday habits that can help your skin maintain maximum hydration: Avoiding hot showers, drinking lots of water, and keeping exfoliation at a minimum, to name a few. But if you really want your skin to stay moisturized, (particularly during the coldest months of the year) you'll want to pair these habits with the application of topical hyaluronic acid—which board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, says is the best-of-the-best ingredient for hydrating dry skin.
SKIN CARE
betteryoumag.com

Brighten Your Complexion With Best Dark Spot Correctors

It’s no secret that too much fun in the sun can take a major toll on your skin. And in this case, we’re not just talking sunburn: Dark spots are another consequence of ODing on UV rays, which is just one more reason you need to slather on sunscreen. To play it safe, dermatologists recommend a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Make sure to apply it every 90 minutes to two hours. And sunscreen shouldn’t be reserved for days at the beach. It should be worn every day, rain or shine, and that means even on cloudy winter days—when UV rays can do just as much damage as sunny summer afternoons.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Longevity
hunker.com

This IKEA Find Is a Great Dupe for Pricey Scandi Modern Lighting

If you spend enough time sneaking around the new products of page of IKEA (like we do), you know that there's always something to add to your shopping wish list. Case in point: We found a budget-friendly pendant lamp that mimics the vibe of Scandi modern lighting at a much higher price point.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Whipped Full-Body Moisturizer Collections

The Cloud Creme Collection is Jergens' latest moisturizer launch, dubbed a "dreamy" new stable for every beauty regimen. The collection features quenching, non-greasy, non-sticky moisturizers for the hands and the rest of the body. Jergens' new collection includes a nourishing hyaluronic complex to help the skin reach its full softness...
MAKEUP
hunker.com

The Best Leather Sectional Sleeper Sofas That Don't Sacrifice Style for Function

There's something to be said about having an extra sleeping spot in the house, but sometimes having an entire extra bedroom isn't feasible due to space — and that's where the trusty sleeper sofa comes in. But if this is the main sofa in your living space, you also want it to fulfill your aesthetic dreams and wishes. Enter the leather sectional sleeper sofa: It's a pull-out bed that will double your sleeping real estate, while still keeping your midcentury modern or boho dreams alive.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

10 best doormats: Indoor and outdoor designs made from jute, coir and more

Is there anything more frustrating than having a beautifully clean house, only to find that someone’s walked dirty footprints (or pawprints!), leaves or grass across those sparkling floors? That’s why a doormat is key – it’s one of those essential items that doesn’t really get the attention that it deserves, but is a staple for home life, especially when it comes to the winter months.Luckily things have come a long way since the traditional plain rush mats of old, and these days you can get designs with slogans, patterns, curves and all manner of personalisation on them. That means that...
HOME & GARDEN
hunker.com

The 8 Best Patio Umbrellas for Any Outdoor Space

There isn't one specific element that makes or breaks a patio umbrella. Instead, you must look at your budget, size requirements, weather conditions, and, of course, aesthetic preferences. Ultimately, it will come down to deciding what your top priorities are and how you can best work them into your budget.
HOME & GARDEN
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
12tomatoes.com

Family Builds Beautiful Home Out Of 12 Shipping Containers

As far as real estate is concerned, bigger has always been better. In more recent times, however, the emphasis seems to be on tiny, as in tiny homes, micro-farms, and condo living. Sometimes, it’s nice to see something that is a little bigger being spotlighted, and that is what we have today.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy