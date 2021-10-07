CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Measure Foam Density

By Heather Skyler
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuying a mattress can be difficult, and knowing what to look for in terms of density can help you get started asking the right questions. A common misunderstanding is that the density of foam – in a mattress or pillow for example – determines its firmness. This isn't the case. A low-density foam can still be firm or hard. Density tells you the weight of the foam more accurately than the firmness. Picture a styrofoam cup for example. It's extremely thin but very firm and stiff, and you definitely wouldn't want to sleep on a styrofoam bed.

