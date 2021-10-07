CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Measure for Herringbone Kitchen Tile

By Gia Miller
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking to add some personality to your kitchen without breaking the bank on an expensive remodel, laying your floor and/or wall tile in a herringbone pattern can create a subtle yet classy look that will stand out as a real work of art. A herringbone pattern is created by placing rectangular tiles together so that the short end of one tile is against the long end of another tile, forming a zigzag pattern. It's typically laid at a 45-degree angle next to the floor or wall, but it can also be laid horizontally for an eye-catching look.

