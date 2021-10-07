Love the library and want to get involved? Join the Loyola Notre Dame Library Student Advisory Board!. Our typical meetings are group discussions about your thoughts, opinions, and feedback for the library. This fall, we will meet three times as a group with both in-person and virtual participation options.This is a great leadership experience for you to put on your resume or CV! We're looking for students in all programs and at all levels, including graduate and distance students. If you might be interested, please register for the Student Advisory Board!