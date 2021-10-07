Do Unto Others

People often ask me what the best questions for candidates to ask at an interview are. Questions about company benefits may be important to you but these should be addressed prior to or after the interview. Instead, focus on identifying what the company needs and how you can benefit them. A good rule of thumb in preparing for interviews is to research and thoroughly consider the “pain points” of the department or organization you are applying to and then craft a good case for how you can help be part of the solution.

