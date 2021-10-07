CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There is a future life with God for those who put their trust in Jesus

By Billy Graham
I am a procrastinator and not proud of it. My sweet parents left me a family heirloom — a 19th century clock. A handwritten note was behind the small door. My mother wrote: Redeem the time (Ephesians 5:16). When I hear the clock strike the top of another hour, I realize I cannot get that wasted hour back ever again and always remember this note. Is there a secret to learning discipline in how to use time as a friend instead of an enemy?

Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Statesboro Herald

Jesus: He surely lived a truly contradictory life

We live in a terribly conflicted age. Men and women have been warring at least since Cain and Abel. Please join me today in comparing the incomparable, as we think about the message of a conflicted cross. Paul wrote to his spiritual brothers and sisters at the Greek and Roman city of Corinth that “the message of the cross is foolishness to those who are perishing, but to us who are being saved, it is the power of God” (1Corinthians1:18, NIV).
RELIGION
Kilgore News Herald

Minister's Moment: God’s tabernacle today is Jesus

On my most-recent vacation, my mother and I went to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, for the Great Passion Play and other associated attractions, including a Bible museum and religious-art museum. I especially appreciated both an essentially-private backstage tour of the play’s set and what is billed as a “full-scale replica” of...
RELIGION
newswatchman.com

Placing our hope and trust in God alone

Hope is one of those dynamic words that deserves the title of catalyst when it comes to change. It is a spiritual attribute that God's people should use regularly as it is filled with life, excitement, and positive energy. Your first reaction to the idea of hope may be one...
RELIGION
Jesus
Jesus Christ
Argus Press

MCCLUNG: God’s word is the best script for successful life

Decades ago, during the “golden age” of radio, when people gathered around their sets to listen to sporting events — much as they do now with television — a national radio network interviewed a well-known jockey. He was supposed to ride the favored horse in an important race, but the jockey had been injured.
RELIGION
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Lange: Those who follow their conscience are true heroes

Desmond Doss believed that it was against God’s law to kill another human being. He applied as a conscientious objector in World War II. Exempted from carrying a rifle, he was made an Army medic, and became the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot. The movie “Hacksaw Ridge” tells his story.
RELIGION
Frontiersman

Thankful For God's gift of friends, for my best friend, Jesus!

On Friday, October 1, long time friends, Rick and Kristi Armstrong, flew to Alaska and are staying and visiting with Kathy and with me. In August 1971 Rick and Kristi started school with me at Concordia Lutheran College in Austin, Texas. Pastor Tony Schultz from Anchorage Lutheran Church was also part of that class. So we have now known each other for over 50 years! Rick and Tony and I graduated from Concordia Seminary in May 1979. Kristi and Kathy graduated from Lutheran School of Nursing in May 1977.
RELIGION
Brunswick News

Even the apostles dealt with defeat

The feeling of defeat seems to follow me in everything I do. Does Satan get pleasure in defeated Christians? How can a person equip themselves to win in life?. Dear O.D.: Satan will do everything he can to bring discouragement, but we must never give him a foothold in our lives. Rather, we must discipline ourselves to stay close to God.
RELIGION
#Ephesians
Mineral Daily News-Tribune

Just Sayin': There are those who do and those who don't

Once again I sat with tears in my eyes as I was watching and filming the Convoy for Kids as it came through Keyser this past weekend. How you could watch such a display for children and not be moved is beyond me. This year, however, I felt something more...
KEYSER, WV
WAAY-TV

‘God put Nick Risner on this world for a reason’: How Sgt. Nick Risner saved one woman’s life

Sgt. Nick Risner saved lives throughout his career. Saturday morning, he passed away, making the ultimate sacrifice for his community. WAAY 31 spoke with Emma Gregory, who said she wouldn't be here if it weren't for Risner. Gregory met Risner along O'Neal Bridge in 2019. That random encounter ultimately saved Gregory, because she was just minutes away from taking her own life.
RELIGION
Brunswick News

The architect of popular culture is none other than Satan

I’m struggling with how to help my kids understand the principle of living in the world but not being part of the world. We’re a Christian family wanting to shine God’s light in a dark world, but as a mother, I don’t want my children to participate in most things the world does. How does one go about this?
RELIGION
Anniston Star

Pastor Michael J. Brooks: Putting God To The Test

It was a bit unsettling to get her message on Facebook. She sent a message asking me to call, but I didn’t see it that day. Then she sent a written message basically calling me to task. The president of a hobby club I’m in asked me to post something on our page, and I posted what he told me to say. She said it was false information. My first response was to “launch” and respond in kind. But for some reason Solomon’s word stuck in my head: “A soft answer turns away anger” (Proverbs 15:1). I responded kindly and offered to rewrite a sentence. She seemed satisfied with this. I do reserve the right to “launch” if she responds further!
RELIGION
Brunswick News

God's word prepares us for whatever comes into our lives

I’ve always heard that we should store up our treasures in Heaven. I’ve also heard that when we die we can’t take anything with us, so what does this mean?. Dear S.T.: As an old man was dying, he told his grandson, “I don’t know what type of work I’ll be doing in Heaven, but if it’s allowed, I’m going to ask the Lord to let me help build your mansion, so be sure to send up plenty of the right materials.” This troubled the young man for some time until he realized what his grandfather was saying.
RELIGION
Destin Log

I CAN AND I WILL: Hope and faith in God make life bearable

To recite the lyrics of the immensely talented Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn:. In a slow ride in a hearse. Yeah, this can't be (no, this can't be), no, this can't be (no, this can't be) No, this can't be all there is. Lord, I raise my hands. Bow my...
RELIGION
Brunswick News

Angels are real, and God has commanded them to watch over us

Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?. Dear A.S.: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
RELIGION
Daily Republic

Religious View: Trust in God Almighty

God Almighty has created this world with a cause-and-effect system. Fire will burn and water will drown. But trust in God means that fire only burns when God Almighty orders it to burn and water only drowns when God allows it to drown. The ultimate command is in the hands of God, not in the material things of this world.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Brunswick News

Peace will be restored when individuals give God His proper place

Why do people have to constantly stir up trouble and gossip about people that they call friends? Isn’t that hypocritical and mean-spirited? Christians especially are called to love others, but there seems to be more backbiting than peacemaking. — C.G. Dear C.G.: Society is immersed in destruction brought about through...
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Experiment Podcast: Who Would Jesus Mock?

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. The satire site The Babylon Bee, a conservative Christian answer to The Onion, stirred controversy when some readers mistook its headlines for misinformation. In this episode, The Atlantic’s religion reporter Emma Green sits down with the editor in chief, Kyle Mann, to talk about where he draws the line between making a joke and doing harm, and to understand what humor can reveal about American politics.
RELIGION
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

