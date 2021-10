I know we are not even at Halloween yet but this is prime planning time for.....the 31st annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships! Now do you see why I'm excited?. According to the Camden Snow Bowl website, the race Gods have decided that it is a go for this coming February, so mark it on the calendar, I just happen to have one that looks into next year, but you can put it in your phone too, or a post it note on the dog, just be there and be ready for the Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13, 2022 event at the Camden Snow Bowl!

