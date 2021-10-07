Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Make the Ultimate Pickle
Hendrick’s Gin and New York City icon, Katz’s Delicatessen, are proud to announce their first ever collaboration for the launch of the limited-edition Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers. Hendrick’s, a most unusual gin, and Katz’s Delicatessen, with over five generations of pickling experience, are uniting cocktail connoisseurs and pickle aficionados through a first-of-its-kind gin half-sour pickle; a delectable fusion of gin botanicals and cucumbers.t2conline.com
