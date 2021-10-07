CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Make the Ultimate Pickle

By ElizaBeth Taylor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHendrick’s Gin and New York City icon, Katz’s Delicatessen, are proud to announce their first ever collaboration for the launch of the limited-edition Hendrick’s Gin and Katz’s Delicatessen Gin-Inspired Pickled Cucumbers. Hendrick’s, a most unusual gin, and Katz’s Delicatessen, with over five generations of pickling experience, are uniting cocktail connoisseurs and pickle aficionados through a first-of-its-kind gin half-sour pickle; a delectable fusion of gin botanicals and cucumbers.

