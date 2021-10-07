Students raise money for dog park

Students in the Beaty Warren Middle School Student Council wanted to help raise money for the new Woofington Dog Park. They planned a “Bring your Stuffed Animal to School Day” and students were permitted to have their favorite stuffed animal spend the day with them at school if they donated a dollar to the park. They raised $250 and are pictured here giving a check to Karlene Smith, a representative from the park. Pictured, in front, are Heavenlee Pape, Shannon Yeager, principal. In back are Smith, Leyna Irwin, Brooke Sherry, Shawn Lang, Maddie Dikun, and Wendy Carrington, Student Council Advisor.