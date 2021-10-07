CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

INOVIO Advances COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

By Natallie Rocha
San Diego Business Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company designing DNA medicines, received approval from Mexico’s national health regulatory agency to advance its COVID-19 vaccine candidate to Phase 3 clinical trials. This is the latest advancement in the company’s global Phase 2/3 trial, INNOVATE (INOVIO INO-4800 Vaccine Trial for Efficacy), for its DNA vaccine...

www.sdbj.com

Comments / 0

