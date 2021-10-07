Parkersburg Eclipse News-Review

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CEDAR FALLS-Adelheid S. “Ad” Murphy, 89, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Dike, died Friday, October 1, 2021 at her home. She was born February 17, 1932, in rural Butler County, IA, the daughter of Burchard and Mary Beckers Luebbers. She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1950 and attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). She married Joseph Murphy September 5, 1953 in Shell Rock. She was a member of the Alter Society, active in the Rosary Group at the Western Home and was a 4-H leader.

