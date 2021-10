Binance.US has promoted its president Brian Shroder to CEO after the sudden exit of Brian Brooks two months ago. The firm said Shroder would be moving from his role as President, which he began in September, to CEO in an announcement today. Shroder first took up the mantle as president following the departure of CEO and ex- U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks. Shroder was previously head of business development at Ant Group, and before that the Asia-Pacific Head of Strategy and Business Development for Uber.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO