On Tuesday, Sept. 21 the Scott County Board of Commissioners approved a maximum levy increase of 3.99% for property taxes payable in 2022. While all five commissioners voted to approve this maximum levy amount, in watching the board meeting it was obvious that commissioners were looking for the final levy increase — to be voted on Dec. 4 — to be lower than the preliminary 3.99% they approved. Several commissioners specifically said they wanted to see the final levy lower than 3.99%.

SCOTT COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO