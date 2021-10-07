CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Yardley was the place to be on Harvest Day

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYardley Borough was the place to be in Lower Bucks County on Saturday, September 18, as Harvest Day returned after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of people descended on the borough throughout the day to enjoy what is considered its biggest annual event. They strolled through various sections of the town, enjoying vendors selling arts and crafts and other wares, rides, games, food and beverage trucks, musical entertainment and other highlights.

buckscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
County
Bucks County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Bucks County, PA
Society
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Place To Be#Birds#Northeast Philadelphia#Lincoln Financial Field#Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy