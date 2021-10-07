Yardley was the place to be on Harvest Day
Yardley Borough was the place to be in Lower Bucks County on Saturday, September 18, as Harvest Day returned after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thousands of people descended on the borough throughout the day to enjoy what is considered its biggest annual event. They strolled through various sections of the town, enjoying vendors selling arts and crafts and other wares, rides, games, food and beverage trucks, musical entertainment and other highlights.buckscountyherald.com
Comments / 0