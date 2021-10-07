Palisades among school districts grappling with bus driver shortage
Palisades School District is among those across the nation being impacted by a bus driver shortage. “At the local level, there have been instances so far this year where we have had to combine bus runs, alter extracurricular/athletic transportation and utilize vans, which do not require a CDL, instead of buses,” Pasliades Superintendent Dr. Bridget O’Connell wrote in a message to the community. “Unlike other districts in the state, we have not had to cancel athletic events due to lack of transportation or significantly change afternoon bus runs to make up for a lack of drivers.”buckscountyherald.com
