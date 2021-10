Before the Great River Road, the most efficient way of getting between Alton and Grafton was to ride the Dinky. The Dinky was a "railbus" that provided transportation along a railroad track at the foot of the bluffs between 1933 and 1953. A replica of the Dinky is being placed in Grafton to commemorate the history of that mode of transportation.

