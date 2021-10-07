CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope Week October 7-14

Atlantic City Press
 7 days ago

We are still under the New Moon in Libra. This new moon is all about a serious urge for a little more peace and harmony in your life. Here is what the stars have in store for you this week:. Aries (March 21 — April 20) Decisions have been made,...

pressofatlanticcity.com

Anchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the week of October 14

ARIES (March 21-April 19): According to my understanding of the upcoming weeks, life will present you with unusual opportunities. I suspect you will find it reasonable and righteous to shed, dismantle, and rebel against the past. Redefining your history will be a fun and worthy project. Here are other related activities I recommend for you: 1. Forget and renounce a long-running fear that has never come true. 2. Throw away a reminder of an old experience that makes you feel bad. 3. Freshen your mood and attitude by moving around the furniture and decor in your home. 4. Write a note of atonement to a person you hurt once upon a time. 5. Give yourself a new nickname that inspires you to emancipate yourself from a pattern or habit you want to leave behind.
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 10/14/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): That person you end up with may not be your first pick but you'll come to see that s/he's the right pick. Pennies take a while to drop. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): The cage rattling may be over, but it's not forgotten. A supervisor still wants to knock you off your perch. Thankfully you're a Taurus. When you park it, you park it.
uiargonaut.com

October Horoscopes

Aries (March 21-April 20) With your straightforward and confident personality, you are best suited to a classic vampire! Go super horror-influenced or as sexy as you would like. Maybe even both?. Taurus (April 21-May 20) Ever strong and dependable,, you are uniquely suited to portray an earthy media icon such...
Cosmopolitan

Your Monthly Horoscope for October Is Here

Yas, witches…Spooky season is finally here! Get ready for shorter days and longer nights. October sees us shift from relationship-focused Libra season into the deep and intense sign of Scorpio. I mean, it's really no accident that both cuffing season and Halloween happen this time of year! But before you grab the black lipstick and start planning out your costume, it’s important to note that there is a blast of confusing energy in the stars to navigate first.
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aquarius. Aries (March 21-April 19) You will enjoy talking to partners, close friends and schmoozing with members of the general public. Nevertheless, some kind of upset or surprise that might affect your money, your assets or your possessions could take place. Therefore, keep your eyes open! Keep track of what you own.
