The USC Aiken department of visual and performing arts is excited to announce its fall and winter 2021 schedule of performances. "An Evening with Lauren Meccia & Friends" will offer an evening of jazz standards at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 in the lobby of the Etherredge Center. Featuring Lauren Meccia, saxophonist, and musical guests, proceeds from this concert will benefit student scholarships in instrumental studies. Tickets are $25 per person or $100 for a table of four, and includes a choice of food and beverage.

AIKEN, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO