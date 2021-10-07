CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s volleyball team have high spirits in defeat

By Tyler Foy
Berkeley Beacon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBabson College snapped the women’s volleyball team’s 14-game home win streak with a 3-1 victory in a rematch of the 2019 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference finals. The Beavers entered the match as a nationally ranked team with a record of 13-1, while the Lions were coming off...

berkeleybeacon.com

