Women’s volleyball team have high spirits in defeat

Calvary’s Junior High team defeated Indian Lake Black yesterday 6-1. Nehemiah Dillon scored within the first couple of minutes off of an assist from Elijah LeCrone. Lincoln Roell scored shortly after, followed by 2 more from Nehemiah Dillon, securing his first hat trick of the season. Tanner Hurley made a goal off of a beautiful corner kick from Lincoln Roell, and then Tanner scored again in less than a minute. Christian Rogan, Ransom Lambert, and Seth Jaunzemis played a strong game in midfield and the Spartans defensive line was led by Gavin Jordan and Megan Palmer with Evan Schmidt and Nehemiah Dillon protecting the goal. The junior high Spartans will travel to Benjamin Logan for a 5:30 p.m. match this Thursday, September 30, 2021.
