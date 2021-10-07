Women’s volleyball team have high spirits in defeat

The Gamecock women’s soccer team got an early goal lead and held off a second half rally from Auburn, winning 3-2 on Friday night. The Gamecocks struck quickly in the first half, earning a goal off their first corner kick of the match. They went on to score two more goals — one more in the first half and the other in the second half — before Auburn struck back with two goals in the second half. The key to the Gamecocks' victory lay in their strong passing performance and early lockdown defense.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO