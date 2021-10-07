CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing Prevalence of Idiopathic Disorder to Propel Demand of Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market: Fact.MR Report

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

Retroperitoneal fibrosis is the rare disease also known as Ormond's disease. Retroperitoneal fibrosis is characterized by the inflammatory disorder in which abnormal formation of tissue or fibrosis occurs in the back of the abdominal cavity and behind the retro membrane. This area is known as retroperitoneal space. The abnormal tissue growth affects the urinary tubes of the kidney. Often these tubes are blocked by fibrosis. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), retroperitoneal fibrosis occurs in 1 in 200,000 to 500,000 people per year. Retroperitoneal fibrosis affects the male population twice as compared to female. Most of the retroperitoneal fibrosis cases occur in individual age between 40 to 60 years. Retroperitoneal fibrosis is the idiopathic disorder.

