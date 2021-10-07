CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNA Origami Market Overview by Type, Structure, Application and Regional Insights 2020-2028

Cover picture for the articleIncreasing application of DNA origami in developing robust drug delivery systems, efficient engineering of nanoscale structure and devices, and production of complex nanorobots are some key factors expected to drive market growth. Market Dynamics:. DNA origami refers to the nanoscale folding of DNA to create 2D or 3D shapes at...

Medagadget.com

Portable Surgical Robots Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The global portable surgical robots market is anticipated to register robust growth, owing to the surging adoption of portable surgical robots for less surgical error and minimally invasive surgeries. By product type, the portable surgical robots market is divided into conventional surgery simulation systems, minimally invasive simulation systems, robotic surgery simulation platform, model-based simulation, web-based simulation and others. By surgery type, the portable surgical robots market is divided into laparoscopic surgery orthopedic surgery, endoscopic surgery, gynecology surgery, neurologic surgery, cardiac surgery, arthroscopic surgery and others. By end-user, the portable surgical robots market is divided into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, commercial simulation centers and others. Hospitals are expected to have largest share owing to their advanced infrastructure and high expenditure.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Digital Therapeutics Market – Surge in the Incidences of Chronic Diseases is Likely to Propel Market Growth

Digital therapeutics (DTx) is tasked with the delivery of therapeutic interventions that are based on evidence. These deliveries is made to patients and are driven by advanced software programs so as to treat, manage, and avert a wide range of behavioral, metal, and physical conditions of a patient. Digital therapeutics comprises an independent group of proof-based products within the set up of a broader digital health landscape. This kind of therapeutics is different from telehealth, diagnostic, and pure-play adherence products. The development of the global digital therapeutics market is likely to be shaped by the growing prominence of the service.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Laboratory Peristaltic Pumps Market Report | Rising Laboratory and Industrial Fields Investments Drive the Growth

A laboratory peristaltic pumps allow fluids to be pumped through a flexible tube that is wrapped around a rotating roller in the pump head which squeezes the liquid out of the tube with compression force. This pumps have mechanism in which the fluid is dispensed without any contamination, this makes them perfect solution for dispensing in both chemical and biological labs. There are some factors that need to be considered while using a laboratory peristaltic pumps such as the compatibility of the liquid with the plastic tubing used, the amount of liquid to be dispensed, the trade-off between flow rate and pulse rate.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Respiration Rate Monitors Market Report | Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements Analysis

Based on product type, pulse oximeters is expected to generate the highest revenue in respiration rate monitors market with highest product adoption. Among indications chronic obstructive pulmonary disease tends to hold majority share of respiration rate monitors market. Hospitals hold a majority revenue share of respiration rate monitors market with a large patient population. Homecare settings is expected to observe significant growth rate with a rising trend of home-based care in the coming decade.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Pyridoxine Hydrochloride Market Growth Driven by Rapidly Expanding Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Industries: Reports and Data

Growing applications of pyridoxine hydrochloride in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries are expected to fuel market revenue growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2815. According to Reports and Data, the global pyridoxine hydrochloride market size was USD 408 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 731.5 million in...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Surgical Patches Market – Know the Emerging Trends across the Market

The surgical patch is coated with coagulation factors such as human thrombin and human fibrinogen and is composed of an equine collagen sponge. It is a sealing patch that exhibits absorption properties along with potential hemostatic activity. The surgical patch is sterile making it safer to use by reducing the risk of infections. The solid thrombin and fibrinogen dissolves on coming in contact with the physiological fluid, when the patch is applied on the wound tissue. The fibrinogen in turn is converted to fibrin monomers by thrombin, which is polymerized to form a fibrin clot at the surface of the wound. This causes the patch to promote tissue healing by adhering to the wound surface. Traditional methods like sutures, cotton gauze or electrocautery may not provide the same benefits that the surgical patches provide which makes it more convenient and easy to use. Therefore, the surgical patches market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Niacinamide Market Growth Driven by Growing Industrial Uses of Niacinamide: Reports and Data

Increasing use of niacinamide in the pharmaceutical, food & nutrition, and personal care industries is among the major factors driving market revenue growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2756. According to Reports and Data, the global niacinamide market size was USD 639.3 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 809.3...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Plasma Collection Systems Market – North America is expected to dominate the global market

Based on the product type, plasma collection tubes segment is expected to hold a major share in the plasma collection systems market due to its higher demand for various blood testing methods. Based on the method of collection, automated plasma collection is likely to dominate the global plasma collection systems market due to rapid sample processing and diagnosis with convenience. Based on the end-user, the hospital segment is expected to be the most profitable segment in the global plasma collection systems market as they serve as primary centers for treatment and diagnosis of diseases.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Disposable Masks Market Growth Driven by Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Globally: Reports and Data

Rising geriatric population, growing rate of hospital admissions, and rapidly increasing number of surgical procedures are some of the major factors driving market revenue growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2919. According to Reports and Data, the global disposable masks market size was USD 4.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Contrast Media Market Growth Driven by Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Worldwide: Reports and Data

Rising prevalence of numerous chronic diseases around the world, increasing volumes of diagnostic tests, and increasing contrast media R&D activities are some of the key factors driving market growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2774. According to Reports and Data, the global contrast media market size was USD 5.10 billion in 2020...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Anatomic Pathology Market Growth Driven by Growing Use of Biomarkers in Cancer Diagnosis: Reports and Data

Increasing incidence of cancer and tumorigenesis worldwide and surging need for personalized medicine are among the major factors driving the global market growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2763. According to Reports and Data, the global anatomic pathology market size was USD 34.38 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD...
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Agitation in Delirium Management Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period (2020-2027) | Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Delirium is defined as a transient, usually reversible, cause of mental dysfunction and manifests with a wide range of neuropsychiatric abnormalities. It happens when an individual has sudden confusion or a sudden change in mental status. Delirium often clears in a few days or weeks. Some may not respond to treatment for many weeks. Early recognition and on-time treatment can help to reduce morbidity, mortality, health care costs, and length of hospital stay.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market – Introduction of monoclonal antibodies with safety profile to fight myeloma cells is expected to boost growth of the market

Multiple myeloma is aggressive cancer that usually forms in a group of white blood cells called a monoclonal plasma cell. Healthy white blood cells help fight off infections by producing antibodies that attack and specific viruses. However, in multiple myeloma, abnormal plasma cells gather in the bone marrow and block normal blood cells, resulting in symptoms that can vary from moderate to severe. These cells often begin to attack and damage healthy tissue in the body, creating a chronic medical condition and eventually leading to bone marrow cancer, also known as multiple myeloma. Surgical removal of the entire multiple myeloma tumor or sclerotherapy, which involves the injection of corticosteroid into the bone to shrink the tumor through a process called compartment syndrome. Medications such as heparin, warfarin, and combination chemotherapy are used to treat cancer. Radiation therapy also uses high-energy beams (like x-rays) to attack the cancer cells in the marrow.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market | North America is expected to dominate global market

Pay-per-use method is considerd as one of the major factor that is expected to propel the growth of global healthcare cloud computing market. This is beacuse the model is easy to implement and can generate better profit for the players of market. This method ensures a constant revenue for the players offering healthcare cloud computing solutions in the market, aiding to the growth of their business. As a result of this method, healthcare institute can reduce their maintenace cost for servers and other essential devices required for cloud computing. This is another fator that is influencing the growth of of the global healthcare cloud computing market. Moreover, healthcare cloud computing can allow professionals to store and access medical data remotely. This remote access of data is also one of the major factor that is expected to influence the growth of global healthcare cloud computing market from 2018 to 2028.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Wearable Patch Market Study – Integration With Mobile OS to Serve As Contributing Factor in Market Growth

The rapid increase in lifestyle ailments, rising expenses of healthcare, and increasing number of elderly population have incited various medical insurance organizations and healthcare sector to innovate. For example, wearable patches that can monitor and diagnose the illnesses are witnessing innovation. Wearable patches screen patients as well as monitor their sports activities along with drug delivery.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Smart Baby Thermometers Market to Surpass USD 902.9 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 9.7% | B. Braun Melsungen AG, Briggs Corp., EASYTEM Co. Ltd

Baby thermometers are one of the most essential things that parents need to keep track of the temperature of their baby while he is awake. It helps to monitor his temperature when he is asleep, and it also helps to determine diaper-change times. Parents can get a good quality thermometer from any pediatrician and most baby stores. The thermometer that parents choose must be accurate; otherwise, it will not be able to give the accurate result that users need. One advantage of buying them is that users can keep track of the child’s temperature every whenever needed. This is very important to many parents as they know that the earlier they can spot a fever, the greater chance of their child getting an adequate amount of rest so that he would recover from any illness or injury.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Billion Dollars Unexplored Opportunity

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity, Drug Sales, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:. Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Opportunity Assessment: > USD 20 Billion. Market & Drug Sales Insight 2020 Till 2028. Approved Drug Patent, Price & Sales insight 2020 Till 2028. Commercially Available Bispecific Antibodies:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report | Blockchain Technology to Offer Patient-Centric Business Model

The healthcare industry is plagued by a range of pressing challenges ranging from managing patient data to maintaining the supply chain of drugs. While not only a pile of patient data but challenges such as inefficiencies, bureaucracy, errors and higher administrative costs are the pressing challenges of the healthcare industry. Blockchain technology is expected to disrupt the healthcare industry as it holds the potential to solve the industry’s most daunting challenges while offering a value-add as well as profitability. These factors are boosting the blockchain technology in healthcare market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Bone Conduction Hearing Devices Market – Know the prominent factors that will help in reshaping the market growth

The recent developments in medical sector such as invisible devices, and minimally invasive surgeries are the key factors promoting the growth of the global bone conduction hearing devices market. These devices function by absorbing the air waves present in the outer ear and changes it to electrical waves and sends it to the inner ear. The brain then absorbs the vibrations received from the inner ear and balances the entire hearing mechanism. This device is used for patients suffering from ear malformations, chronic ear infections, acoustic neuroma, partial deafness, cholesteatoma, and others.
HEALTH

