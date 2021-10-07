CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Angela Mooneyham

By Editorials
The Manhattan Mercury
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA - Angela Gay Mooneyham, 69, passed away October 3, 2021 in Wichita, KS. She was born October 9, 1951 in Ellsworth, KS to Pauline (LaPierre) and Keith Woodmansee. Angela worked the last 15 years for USD 259 as a special-needs (para) and teacher at Wichita West High school. She enjoyed working with the youth who had special needs and the disabled. Angela was a graduate of Friends University with a bachelor’s degree. She loved education. She was a member of the Ellsworth VFW Auxiliary #6485, Mulvane American Legion Auxiliary #136, and the Grace Lutheran Church in Wichita, KS. She loved her family deeply, most of all watching her grandkids grow up and spending time with them whenever she could. She loved to travel and take road trips to visit them every chance she had.

