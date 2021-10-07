Cancer Biomarkers Market Growth Driven by Growing Demand for Advanced Cancer Diagnostics and Therapies: Reports and Data

Circulating soluble programmed death-1 ligand (sPD-L1) is measurable in the serum of cancer patients. This study aimed to investigate the significance of sPD-L1 in cancer patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Blood samples were obtained before and after immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy (January 2015 to January 2019). The study cohort consisted of 128 patients who were diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (n = 50), melanoma (n = 31), small cell lung cancer (n = 14), urothelial carcinoma (n = 13), and other cancers (n = 20). Patients with a high level (> 11.0 pg/μL) of sPD-L1 were more likely to exhibit progressive disease compared with those with a low level (41.8% versus 20.7%, p = 0.013). High sPD-L1 was also associated with worse prognosis; the median PFS was 2.9 (95% confidence interval [CI] 2.1–3.7) months versus 6.3 (95% CI 3.0–9.6) months (p = 0.023), and the median OS was 7.4 (95% CI 6.3–8.5) months versus 13.3 (95% CI 9.2–17.4) months (p = 0.005). In the multivariate analyses, high sPD-L1 was an independent prognostic factor for both decreased PFS (HR 1.928, p = 0.038) and OS (HR 1.788, p = 0.004). sPD-L1 levels did not correlate with tissue PD-L1 expression. However, sPD-L1 levels were positively correlated with neutrophil to lymphocyte ratios and negatively correlated with both the proportion and the total number of lymphocytes. We found that high pretreatment sPD-L1 levels were associated with progressive disease and were an independent prognostic factor predicting lower PFS and OS in these patients.

CANCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO