Medical & Biotech

Cancer Biomarkers Market Growth Driven by Growing Demand for Advanced Cancer Diagnostics and Therapies: Reports and Data

 7 days ago

Rising prevalence of cancer worldwide and technological advancements in cancer diagnostic solutions are major factors driving market growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1422. According to Reports and Data, the global cancer biomarkers market size was USD 16.43 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 41.04 billion 2028 and register...

Gamma Probe Device Market – Increasing prevalence and high incidence of cancer expected to propel the growth of the market

Using a gamma probe instrument, surgeons may detect radio-labeled tissue before and during surgery for radio-guided diagnosis and surgery. Tissues such as lymph nodes, tumors, and parathyroid glands are notoriously difficult for surgeons to detect within the human body. The use of a gamma probe allows the surgeon to create a smaller incision while preserving the tissues of interest. One of the most popular use of gamma probes is in a surgical technique called Sentinel Node Biopsy, which is used to see if a tumor has migrated to new places. Biopsies are commonly used to stage breast cancer and melanoma, and are becoming more prominent in the screening of other cancers.
CANCER
Gene Therapy Market – Demand for gene therapy is significantly increasing due to the increasing number of patients suffering from hereditary disorders, cancer, HIV, and various chronic diseases

Genes consists of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) that contains vital information to produce proteins that are important for the body’s optimal functioning. Genetic disorders are caused due to gene mutations where proteins are incorrectly made. The gene therapy aims at introducing healthy gene to damaged cells for counteracting abnormal genes or for making a desired protein. Gene therapies are extensively studied globally by researchers to treat various diseases including HIV, Cancer, hemophilia, Parkinson’s disease, and immune deficiencies by several approaches. For instance, as per the Journal Gene Technology and Resistance to Viruses published article in 2015, stated the future prospects of bone marrow gene therapies to treat HIV.
CANCER
Bioreactors and Fermenters Market Growth Driven by Increasing Biopharmaceutical Applications of Bioreactors and Fermenters: Reports and Data

Growing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and increasing biopharmaceutical applications of bioreactors and fermenters are the major factors driving industry revenue growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/285. According to Reports and Data, the global bioreactors and fermenters market size was USD 2.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach...
INDUSTRY
#Breast Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Market Research#Cagr#Impact Analysis Social
Orthopedic Braces And Supports Market Growth Driven by Rising Incidence Of Cardiovascular Diseases Worldwide: Reports and Data

Increasing awareness about preventive care, favorable medical reimbursements, and rising number of accidental injuries are some key factors driving market growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1773. According to Reports and Data, the global orthopedic braces and supports market size was USD 4.32 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD...
MARKETS
In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Growth Driven by Growing Demand for At-home In-Vitro Diagnostic Products: Reports and Data

Rise in demand for third-party IVD quality controls and increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories across the globe are major factors driving market growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1508. According to Reports and Data, the global in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market size was USD 961.2 million in 2020 and is...
INDUSTRY
The Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market To Stage Innovation-Based Eagle-Eye View

The Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market will witness a CAGR of 7.8%, reaching US$ 3,756.8 Million between 2026. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
CANCER
Insulin Market Growth Driven by Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes Globally: Reports and Data

Rise in geriatric population, unhealthy lifestyles, and introduction of innovative devices such as insulin pens are major factors driving market revenue growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2338. According to Reports and Data, the global insulin market size was USD 26.56 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 37.24 billion...
MARKETS
Nanomedicine Market Growth Driven by Increasing Need to Treat Chronic And Infectious Diseases Worldwide: Reports and Data

Rising investments on R&D activities for development of novel therapies, growing incidence of cancer & genetic and cardiovascular diseases, and development of nanoscale technologies are some key factors driving market growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1048. According to Reports and Data, the global nanomedicine market size was USD 168.37 billion in...
CANCER
Md Anderson And BostonGene Announce Strategic Alliance To Advance Personalized Cancer Diagnostics And Treatments

And BostonGene Corporation today announced a strategic alliance to advance the development and clinical integration of multiplatform biomarker signatures. The alliance brings together BostonGene’s innovative computational platform and CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited high complexity molecular laboratory with the clinical and translational research expertise of MD Anderson, leveraging scientific discovery, analytical advancement and powerful computing to develop clinically applicable solutions for patients with cancer. BostonGene’s computational platform evaluates myriad molecular and immune-based parameters to discover correlations between tumor genomics, a patient’s immune system and the effectiveness of new and emerging treatments. This agreement expands upon existing research collaborations between BostonGene and multiple.
CANCER
Technique predicts tumor response to cancer therapy

A public/private collaboration led by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin has resulted in a new mathematical modeling technique that can accurately predict the response of tumors in breast cancer patients to treatments such as chemotherapy soon after treatment initiation. This is a major improvement on current methods that can determine the efficacy of first-line therapies only after the patient has already received several treatment cycles.
AUSTIN, TX
Kidney Function Tests Market Growth Driven by Surging Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases: Reports and Data

Growing incidence of type 2 diabetes and kidney disorders such as glomerulonephritis is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1448. According to Reports and Data, the global kidney function tests market size was USD 746 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD...
MARKETS
Malignant Pleural Effusion Treatment Market Detailed Analysis Report to 2025

A malignant pleural effusion refers to a health complication involving build-up of cancer cells containing fluid between the membranes lining the lungs. It happens in almost 30 percent of all lung cancer cases. However, it can happen with other types of cancers such as lymphomas, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and leukaemia. In case of lung cancer, malignant pleural effusion could be the sign of an advanced and complicated stage of cancer or a first sign of lung cancer.
CANCER
Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment Market Growth Driven by Increasing Need to Treat Mental Health Issues Worldwide: Reports and Data

Rising incidence of depression, increasing awareness about mental health disorders, and rising prevalence of psychological conditions are some key factors driving market growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1405. According to Reports and Data, the global anxiety disorder and depression treatment market size was USD 16.17 billion in 2020 and is expected...
MENTAL HEALTH
Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Growth Driven by Rising Incidence of Genetic and Infectious Diseases Worldwide: Reports and Data

Increasing prevalence of cancer, genetic disorders, viral infections, and introduction of gene modified therapies such as KYMRIAH and YESCARTA are major factors driving market growth. Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1938. According to Reports and Data, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was USD 686.69 million in 2020...
CANCER
EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron Announces Biomarker Analysis Data From Mid-Stage Study Of Anti-Aging Cell Therapy Candidate

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) announced Wednesday positive biomarker analysis data from the mid-stage study of its lead cell therapy candidate in aging frailty subjects. What Happened: Florida-based Longeveron said ongoing biomarker analysis from the Phase 2b study of Lomecel-B investigational cell therapy in aging frailty subjects showed that administration of the investigational therapy was associated with a significant reduction in serum levels of soluble TIE-2 in a dose-dependent fashion at Day 270 compared to placebo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Soluble PD-L1 is a predictive and prognostic biomarker in advanced cancer patients who receive immune checkpoint blockade treatment

Circulating soluble programmed death-1 ligand (sPD-L1) is measurable in the serum of cancer patients. This study aimed to investigate the significance of sPD-L1 in cancer patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Blood samples were obtained before and after immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy (January 2015 to January 2019). The study cohort consisted of 128 patients who were diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (n = 50), melanoma (n = 31), small cell lung cancer (n = 14), urothelial carcinoma (n = 13), and other cancers (n = 20). Patients with a high level (> 11.0 pg/μL) of sPD-L1 were more likely to exhibit progressive disease compared with those with a low level (41.8% versus 20.7%, p = 0.013). High sPD-L1 was also associated with worse prognosis; the median PFS was 2.9 (95% confidence interval [CI] 2.1–3.7) months versus 6.3 (95% CI 3.0–9.6) months (p = 0.023), and the median OS was 7.4 (95% CI 6.3–8.5) months versus 13.3 (95% CI 9.2–17.4) months (p = 0.005). In the multivariate analyses, high sPD-L1 was an independent prognostic factor for both decreased PFS (HR 1.928, p = 0.038) and OS (HR 1.788, p = 0.004). sPD-L1 levels did not correlate with tissue PD-L1 expression. However, sPD-L1 levels were positively correlated with neutrophil to lymphocyte ratios and negatively correlated with both the proportion and the total number of lymphocytes. We found that high pretreatment sPD-L1 levels were associated with progressive disease and were an independent prognostic factor predicting lower PFS and OS in these patients.
CANCER
Osteoporosis Treatment Market to Surpass USD 16.6 Billion With Growing CAGR of 3.8% By 2028 | Amgen, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Mylan

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that occurs when the body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. As a result, bones become weak and can be broken by a fall or, in severe cases, sneezing or a minor bump. A lifelong lack of calcium plays a vital role in the development of osteoporosis. Although there is no cure for osteoporosis, proper treatment can help protect and strengthen bones. Osteoporosis treatment can help slow the breakdown of bone, and can spur the growth of new bone. Treatment includes medication, weight-bearing exercise, and a healthy diet to help prevent bone loss or strengthen weak bones. Some alternative therapies can also be used to treat osteoporosis. However, the goal of any alternative treatment is to manage or heal the condition without the use of medication.
HEALTH
Healthcare Finance Solutions Market | 360-degree assessment of every aspect associated with market growth

The global Healthcare Finance Solutions market is expected to achieve a stellar growth in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the active campaign to switch to digital platforms by the leading healthcare services providers across the globe. Moreover, with highly targeted and functional services provided by these Healthcare Finance Solutions market players, the adoption rate is expected to continue to increase in the coming years.
MARKETS

