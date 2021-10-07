CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Size To Grow USD 166.46 billion by 2026

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Size & CAGR (2021 to 2026) The size of the global infectious disease therapeutics market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.96% from 2021 to 2026. The market was worth USD 113.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 166.46 billion by 2026.

