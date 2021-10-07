DNA-based Skin Care Products Market is Underpinned on Growing Advancements of Genetic Science Tools and Technologies
The quest for hyper-personalised beauty is driving the paradigm of DNA-based skincare. The evolution of the DNA-based skin care products market is underpinned on growing advancements of genetic science tools and technologies. Advances in genetics and genetic testing are continuously broadening the understanding of genetic makeup for a personalised skin care. Broadly, DNA-based skin care products encapsulate a mix of cleansers, eye creams, moisturisers, and serum formulations.www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0