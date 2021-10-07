Gerald Peddicord

Captain Gerald (Jerry) Peddicord, U.S. Navy (retired), age of 102, died Sunday, October 3rd at Grayson Place of Denison, TX. He was born on a Kansas farm November 16, 1918, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert R. Peddicord and married Virginia Harnsberger of Newport News, VA, on March 30, 1944. They had two children, son Craig, and daughter, Cynthia. Mrs. Peddicord died suddenly on January 8, 1964. Jerry later married Cozy Lee (Pate) Dyer on December 21, 1970, in Durant, Oklahoma. She has two children, Richard Pate and Bernice Gray. Cozy preceded Jerry in death on March 18, 2014.