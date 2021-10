The Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Legislative Forum Wednesday, Oct. 19 via Zoom webinar. The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. and is open to the public. Candidates on the Marietta ballot will have the opportunity to introduce themselves to voters and discuss issues and participate in a question-and-answer segment. To register to attend, visit mariettachamber.com or email info@mariettachamber.com for the link. If you have a question you would like submitted, email info@mariettachamber.com, or send a message to the Facebook page, MariettaChamber.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO