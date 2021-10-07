AUD/USD Forex Signal: Ranging Price Action Continues

The FTSE 100 initially pulled back on Tuesday but found enough support at the 50-day EMA to show signs of life again. When you look at this chart, you can see that we have been consolidating for a while, and it looks as if we are going to go looking towards the 7200 level above. The 7200 level is an area that has caused a bit of resistance recently, as we have been going back and forth for quite some time. In fact, you can say that we are essentially killing time in a consolidation area in order to determine whether or not we are going to rally going forward.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO