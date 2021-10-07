The End in Torrance is a ‘Side Street Wonder’

When I visit old cities, I find it charming that most residential neighborhoods have their local cafe, bakery, pub, and some little shop that sells the necessities of everyday life. It’s a relic of a world before the automobile, when neighbors met and socialized in the course of their everyday lives. That little eatery or bodega might not have the widest selection or the best prices, but the people inside were part of a community. I recognize the downside of this situation, the lack of variety, the necessity of coming in contact with people you may not like, but it’s the way most people in the world lived until a few generations ago.