Flood Advisory issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-07 00:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Flood Advisory for Grant County in northern Kentucky Western Pendleton County in northern Kentucky * Until 415 AM EDT. * At 1247 AM EDT, radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Corinth, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Northcutt, Camp Northward, Sherman, Marcus, Gardnersville, Cordova, Stewartsville, Gene Snyder Airport, Greenwood, Keefer and Verona.