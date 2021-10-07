Congress passes Rep. Spartz’s, Sen. Braun’s Consider Teachers Act
The Consider Teachers Act, a bipartisan bill introduced in the Senate by Senator Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona), and in the House by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) and Congresswoman Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.-05) aimed at fixing a broken system burdening teachers with unfair loans, passed the U.S. House of Representatives last week by a vote of 406 to 16. This legislation was passed in the Senate in April and now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.readthereporter.com
