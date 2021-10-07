Fishers One group takes issue with homecoming royalty process at HSE

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. On Friday, Oct. 1, Hamilton Southeastern High School broke with 50 years of tradition by naming two males as Homecoming Royalty. No women were represented in the “Royalty” pair after the student council quietly passed a proposal to make the election gender neutral, with the approval of Principal Janie Ulmer.