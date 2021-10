BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are moving on from Stephon Gilmore. Despite a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that said the Patriots were releasing Gilmore, the team ended up finding a trade partner. Gilmore will be heading to the Carolina Panthers, in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The #Panthers traded for Stephon Gilmore, sending a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 6, 2021 The surprising move comes with Gilmore still on the PUP list. He has missed the first four weeks of the season with a quadriceps injury that required offseason surgery....

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO