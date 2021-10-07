BOYS' 19th DISTRICT SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP: Generals go back-to-back
Ronnie Hatfield has enjoyed a highly successful run in his 10 years as the only coach in Thomas Nelson boys’ soccer history, with three district championships to his credit. This season has featured a number of first-time things, however, including Wednesday night at Nelson County when his Generals repeated as 19th District champions with a 1-0 victory over Bethlehem, adding another feather to his cap with a fourth crown.www.kystandard.com
