Nelson County, KY

BOYS' 19th DISTRICT SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP: Generals go back-to-back

By Peter W. Zubaty
Kentucky Standard
 7 days ago

Ronnie Hatfield has enjoyed a highly successful run in his 10 years as the only coach in Thomas Nelson boys’ soccer history, with three district championships to his credit. This season has featured a number of first-time things, however, including Wednesday night at Nelson County when his Generals repeated as 19th District champions with a 1-0 victory over Bethlehem, adding another feather to his cap with a fourth crown.

www.kystandard.com

