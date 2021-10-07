Fantasy Books
‘House of Earth and Blood’ (Crescent City #1) Party girl Bryce Quinlan, who also happens to be only half human, breezes through life, until a demon murders her best friends, throwing her into the midst of a dangerous investigation and crossing her path with a notorious fallen angel. Bryce will do whatever it takes to make the right person pay for their crimes. A bigger and darker threat than they’d ever imagined is unearthed, threatening life as they know it in Crescent City.www.forthoodsentinel.com
