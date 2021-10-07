Falcon Forms Latamark Resources Corp., to Create Latin American Focused Issuer
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FSE:3FA:GR)(OTCQB: FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has formed Latamark Resources Corp. a wholly owned subsidiary of Falcon Gold. The Company is currently evaluating a number of assets in Latin America to grow our exposure to opportunities outside of North America. The Company intends to spinout its Argentine gold asset located in the renowned Sierra de Las Minas district of southern La Rioja province in San Juan. The district is reported to host several past-producing gold, silver, and mines.www.streetinsider.com
