Falcon Forms Latamark Resources Corp., to Create Latin American Focused Issuer

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(FSE:3FA:GR)(OTCQB: FGLDF); ("Falcon Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has formed Latamark Resources Corp. a wholly owned subsidiary of Falcon Gold. The Company is currently evaluating a number of assets in Latin America to grow our exposure to opportunities outside of North America. The Company intends to spinout its Argentine gold asset located in the renowned Sierra de Las Minas district of southern La Rioja province in San Juan. The district is reported to host several past-producing gold, silver, and mines.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

#Gold Mining#New Gold#Latin American#Streetinsider Premium#Falcon Gold Corp#Fse#The Company#Company#Argentine#Sierra De Las Minas#Spitfire
