Waynesburg, PA

ASSISTANT TRACK COACH

 7 days ago

ASSISTANT TRACK COACH Waynesburg University Waynesburg University is looking for a qualified individual to assist as a part-time track coach. Collegiate or high school coaching experience preferred. Accredited coaches preferred but not required. Position entails attending practices and meets for the Waynesburg University track team. The position includes researching, designing and implementing event specific workouts, providing positive mentorship to athletes, attending weekly coaches meetings, and giving feedback on entries. May transport students in University owned passenger vans to and from meets, valid driver*s license required. Successful candidates must demonstrate a strong Christian faith, a commitment to the University*s Mission and a demonstrated commitment to that faith, through his/her professional responsibilities, relationships and the mentoring of students. Send resume/cv, and letter of interest, and names/addresses/phone numbers of five references. Include transcripts (unofficial copies are acceptable initially). Apply to the Human Resources Office, Waynesburg University 51 West College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370 e-mail: hr@waynesburg.edu. For further information, please see the University home page www.waynesburg.edu.

