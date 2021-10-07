CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UVA’s Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages moved to Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.

jerryratcliffe.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia men’s and women’s basketball Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmages have been moved from Saturday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The women’s team will hold a scrimmage at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s scrimmage at 2 p.m. The annual Meet the Teams Day at the conclusion of the men’s scrimmage will not be held. Admission is free for both scrimmages. Seating is general admission and first come, first serve. Gates will open at Noon and all fans will be required to wear a mask while inside John Paul Jones Arena.

