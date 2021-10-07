CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maximizing Human Systems in Transfer

By Katie Giardello
Inside Higher Ed
The operating procedures of U.S. colleges and universities have become increasingly complex over time. The challenge of managing increasing complexity is ever more pressing as all industries continue to experience massive disruption in the still-emerging post-COVID future. As these disruptions are acutely impacting postsecondary enrollment patterns and the larger economy, transfer students seem disproportionately impacted in the latest enrollment numbers. For this reason and the economic turbulence that has accompanied the pandemic, the focus on transfer student success as an equity issue is receiving greater attention. This “Tackling Transfer” blog series and new scholarly works are calling out the equity imperative of improving outcomes for transfer students and are making bold new recommendations for systems change, with action focused at the federal, state and institutional levels.

