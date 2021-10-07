CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Nation Needs to Rally Behind Jerry Remy Now More Than Ever

By Jadd
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday night at Fenway Park had ALL the emotions -- anticipation and excitement for the upcoming American League Wild Card game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Pure joy and happiness for the Sox and Red Sox Nation when the final out was made and the Sox eliminated the Yanks from the playoffs. On that note, heartbreak and disappointment for the Yanks and their fans when they were beaten by the Sox.

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
New York Post

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees amid stagnant contract talks

TORONTO — At the start of spring training, not long after Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a huge extension with San Diego well before hitting free agency, Aaron Judge was asked if he had spoken to the Yankees about a deal. “No we haven’t,’’ Judge said at the time, adding it...
MLB
MLB

Youngest Yankee to appear in WS dies at 85

Tom Carroll, the youngest Yankee ever to appear in the World Series, passed away on Sept. 22, five days after his 85th birthday. Carroll was 19 years and 14 days old on Oct. 1, 1955, when he pinch-ran for Eddie Robinson, who had hit for starting pitcher Johnny Kucks, in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1955 World Series against the Dodgers at Ebbets Field. Carroll was stranded on first base when the next two batters flied out to end the inning and Rip Coleman came on to pitch.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Remy
Person
Dennis Eckersley
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker, Astros upset over Yasmani Grandal play

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros were upset over a call that went in the Chicago White Sox’s favor during Game 3 of their ALDS on Sunday night in Chicago. The White Sox were leading 7-6 and had runners on the corners with nobody out and Yasmani Grandal up in the bottom of the fourth. Grandal hit a slow chopper to first, and Yuli Gurriel charged and fielded it. Gurriel threw home to try and stop Luis Robert from scoring. However, his throw hit Grandal, who was running on the grass inside the baseline.
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: 'The one mega signee' Sox could consider in free agency

The Boston Red Sox aren't expected to be big spenders this winter, but there apparently is one pending free agent they could make an exception for. In a column published Thursday, The Athletic's Peter Gammons noted slugging Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien as a player the Red Sox could target during the offseason.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Park#Red Sox Nation Needs#American League Wild Card#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees#Yanks#Al Wild Card#Nesn
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Nationals Series Preview

After selling off seemingly half the team at the trade deadline, the Nationals, two years separated from a World Series title, are virtually unrecognizable. Down! The Nationals are just 10-18 in the 28 games played in the month of September, and they’ve lost five of their last six. Pitching Matchups.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy