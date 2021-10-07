CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Eneos to buy Japan Renewable Energy for $1.8 bln -Nikkei

By Sam Nussey, Makiko Yamazaki
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HKNzn_0cJlTG0W00
JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's Eneos brand logo on a tanker lorry in a train at a station nearby its refinery in Yokohama, Japan February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T), Japan's biggest refiner, plans to buy Japan Renewable Energy for about 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) from Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The deal would mark the first major purchase of a renewables company by a top Japanese oil company, the Nikkei said, as Eneos looks to shift away from fossil fuels.

Founded in 2012, Japan Renewable Energy develops and builds renewable energy assets and has 419 megawatts of solar, onshore wind and biomass capacity in operation, with a further 410 MW under construction.

An Eneos spokesperson said the company was considering various options to expand its renewable energy business but that nothing had been decided. A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment.

Like overseas counterparts including Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) Japan's oil companies are shifting into new areas, especially after Tokyo stepped up commitments on cutting atmosphere heating emissions along with other countries.

Japan Renewable's website has few financial details but, with its comparatively small capacity, any acquisition is unlikely to make much of an immediate contribution to Eneos' typical annual sales of around 10 trillion yen ($90 billion).

However, it signifies Eneos intent to start switching out of fossil fuels as the energy transition accelerates. Japan is set to nearly double official targets for renewable supplies in the energy mix of the world's third-largest economy.

Eneos controls half the market for gasoline and other fuels in Japan, but has for many years seen its customer base shrink due to a declining population and shifting tastes.

($1 = 111.2800 yen)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.32%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares lower. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.32%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were J.Front...
STOCKS
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nikkei#Energy Transition#Energy Mix#Japan Renewable Energy#Singaporean#Japanese#Royal Dutch Shell#Japan Renewable
AFP

World's clean energy transition 'too slow': IEA

The global transition to clean energy is still far too slow to meet climate pledges and risks fuelling even greater price volatility, the International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday. "We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs, and the uncertainties are setting the stage for a volatile period ahead," said IEA chief Fatih Birol. "The social and economic benefits of accelerating clean energy transitions are huge, and the costs of inaction are immense." In its annual World Energy Outlook report -- published just weeks before the COP26 summit in Glasgow -- the IEA calculated that investment in clean energy projects and infrastructure would need to be more than trebled over the next decade if those pledges are to be met.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Place
Tokyo, JP
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japanese companies back Kishida's plan for big fiscal stimulus

TOKYO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Japanese firms overwhelmingly want the government to draw up an extra budget of $90 billion or more to ease the pain caused by COVID-19, a Reuters poll showed, indicating support for new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's additional stimulus plans. The monthly Corporate Survey results come...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil central bank sells $1 bln in surprise FX swap auction

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank sold $1 billion worth of currency swaps in a surprise auction on Wednesday afternoon, and said later it would hold another sale on Thursday, seeking to boost the local currency from nearly six-month lows. The central bank said it sold all...
ECONOMY
AFP

Rising demand pushes oil to fresh multi-year peaks

World oil prices vaulted Monday to fresh multi-year pinnacles on strong demand and tight supplies, fueling inflation worries and weighing on most global stock markets. Attention this week will focus on US and Chinese inflation data, with surging prices across the world becoming increasingly problematic for governments as economies reopen and demand for goods returns as supplies remain constrained.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
BUSINESS
WISH-TV

Gas prices skyrocket as global energy crisis worsens

(CNN) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens, but supply simply hasn’t kept up. That’s why U.S. oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. U.S. oil prices finished above $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly seven years.
TRAFFIC
windpowermonthly.com

Japanese oil major Eneos acquires renewables firm JRE

Japan’s oil refiner and distributor Eneos Corporation has agreed to acquire all the shares of Japan Renewable Energy Corporation (JRE). Renewables developer JRE is owned by US bank Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited. The transaction is expected to close in January 2022 and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil settles up 1.5%; hits multi-year highs on surging demand

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday to the highest levels in years, fuelled by rebounding global demand that has contributed to power and gas shortages in key economies like China. Brent crude rose $1.26, or 1.5%, to settle at $83.65 a barrel. The session high was...
TRAFFIC
CNN

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher

New York (CNN Business) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens -- but supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. Crude is on track to finish Monday above $80 a barrel for the first time in seven years.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy