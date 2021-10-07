Distinct BCR repertoires elicited by SARS-CoV-2 RBD and S vaccinations in mice
The ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has resulted in serious public health and economic crisis worldwide1. Among the approved vaccines and vaccine candidates in clinical evaluation, except inactivated virus vaccines, the others make use of SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) or spike protein (S) as vaccine immunogen2,3,4,5,6,7,8. However, the precise nature comparison of antibody repertoires induced by RBD and S vaccinations, especially through vaccines developed by the same vaccine platform, has been little investigated. Here we dissected mouse memory B cell receptor (BCR) V(D)J profile following SARS-CoV-2 RBD and S mRNA vaccinations by high-throughput single-cell sequencing (scRNA-seq) to yield important insights into antibody responses to different SARS-CoV-2 antigens.www.nature.com
