Growing Prevalence of Idiopathic Disorder to Propel Demand of Retroperitoneal Fibrosis Treatment Market: Fact.MR Report

One of the most important factors which is driving the growth of the market of cryogenic column is the increased use of oxygen, nitrogen and other gaseous components. Oxygen is used in packed cylinder to help patients to breathe. It is used by mountaineers at high altitude. It is also by astronauts when going to space. It is used in burning of rocket fuel. Nitrogen is used as a preserving agent in packaging industry. It is used in drugs and pharmaceutical industry. Nitrogen is used in fertilizers in the agriculture industry.

INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO