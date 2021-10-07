CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Notice of Arts Commission Special Meeting October 7

covingtonwa.gov
 7 days ago

This Arts Commission special meeting will be held telephonically and virtually in compliance with state executive and legislative actions responding to the COVID-19 emergency. The Arts Commission Special Meeting will be held as follows:. Join Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85314556282?pwd=eFExbTA1SmRMWXdFOUtyL2UxTUViQT09. Webinar ID: 853 1455 6282. Passcode: 584138. Join by Telephone: 253-215-8782. NOTICE IS...

covingtonwa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Rappahannock News

Meetings and Notices for Sept.30

The Town Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Oct. 8, at 4 p.m. at Town Hall. The agenda includes the zoning variance application and appeal of the Zoning Administrator’s decision regarding the application submitted by Ms. Eagle for the property known as the “apple shed.”. Rappahannock...
POLITICS
cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Parks and Recreation Commission Virtual Meeting - October

The Ypsilanti Parks and Recreation Commission will hold their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually due to the pandemic. For more information about the Parks and Recreation Commission and to see agendas and other meeting information, visit cityofypsilanti.com/parksandrec. The meeting...
YPSILANTI, MI
county10.com

Monthly Coroner, Sheriff reports set for October 12 Commission meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for a regular meeting on Tuesday, October 12th, at 9:00 AM, in the Commission Chambers. The meeting is open to the public, and can also be viewed via Zoom link, Meeting ID: 881 6915 9613 – Passcode: 016744. The meetings are...
LANDER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Virtual Art#Plan Commission#This Arts Commission
mycbs4.com

County commission hybrid meetings

Last week, Alachua county reported less than 300 people tested positive for COVID-19. Compared to over 1,000 people in early August. When the pandemic first hit, The Alachua county commission changed their regular meetings to hybrid. All official county commission meetings now use zoom and rely on a company to provide a dial-in for public comment.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Winona Daily News

October 18th, 2021 BOA Meeting - Public Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING LA CROSSE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the basement Auditorium (0430) of the La Crosse County Administrative Center, 212 6th St N, La Crosse WI, where the following appeals will be heard and considered by the Board of Adjustment, created under the terms of the La Crosse County Zoning Ordinance. Individual testimony can be provided by written correspondence and should be sent via email to zoning (lacrossecountv.orq or mailed to the Zoning Dept. at the address referenced above. The applicant or agent speaking on his/her behalf is expected to attend the hearing to provide testimony in person to the Board of Adjustment. APPEAL NO. 2021-22 Darren H & Holly A Hutschenreuter, W2352 County Rd A, Mindoro, WI, 54644, permit denied to construct a 30-ft x 32-ft detached accessory building that will replace an existing 20-ft x 20-ft carport that together with an existing 28-ft x 30-ft detached accessory building with attached 10-ft x 30-ft and 8-ft x 30-ft lean-to additions, will further exceed the 768 sq. ft. area limit for such buildings on this 0.97-acre lot. Property described as Certified Survey Map No. 23, Vol 2, Section 7, T18N, R5W. Property address W2352 County Rd A. Tax parcel 5-86-1. Town of Farmington. APPEAL NO. 2021-24 Mark S Bearwald, 1739 La Fond Ave, La Crosse, WI, 54603, permit denied to construct an attached 12-ft x 22-ft lean-to addition to an existing single family residence that will lie within the required 12-ft side yard setback per Ch. 20 Shoreland Zoning. Property described as the NE/NW of Gov't lot 8, Section 19, T16N, R7W. Tax parcel 4-616-0. Property address 1739 La Fond Ave. Town of Campbell. APPEAL NO. 2021-25 Travis Kramer, W2751 County Road A, Mindoro, WI, 54644, in preparation for a proposed parcel split, seeks a variance to retain existing detached accessory buildings exceeding the number (2), height (17 feet), and cumulative square footage (1,008 sq. Ft.) limits on a proposed 2.0-acre parcel as depicted on a proposed Certified Survey Map prepared by Professional Land Surveyor Ethan Remus. Property described as part of the NW/SW of Section 12, T18N, R6W. Tax parcel 5-705-0. Property address W2845 County Road A. Town of Farmington. Dated this 4th day of October, 2021 /s/ Kathleen Stewart Kathleen Stewart, Zoning & Planning Administrator LAC: October 6, 11, 2021 88037WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
prescottenews.com

Arizona Corporation Commission to Hold Three-Day Special Open Meeting on Arizona Public Service Company Pending Rate Case

The Arizona Corporation Commission is holding a three-day Special Open Meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, continuing at 9 a.m. October 5 and October 6. The Special Open Meeting is the beginning of the Commission’s discussion, consideration, and possible vote on Arizona Public Service Company’s (APS) pending rate application. During next week’s three-day Special Open Meeting Commissioners will hear from members of the public, APS officials, and other parties to the proceeding regarding the Recommended Opinion and Order drafted by one of the Commission’s Administrative Law Judges. Commissioners will also discuss and possibly vote on various amendments being offered by each Commissioner.
POLITICS
flackbroadcasting.com

Village of Lowville to host special meeting Thursday, October 7

LOWVILLE- Village officials say a special meeting is aimed to take place Thursday, October 7 to appoint a new Associate Justice. Other topics brought before the board before their regular monthly meeting will also be addressed. This special meeting will take place at 10:00 a.m. at 5535 Bostwick Street, Lowville,...
LOWVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
The Suburban Times

Applicants Sought for the Tacoma Arts Commission

A press release from City of Tacoma. The Tacoma City Council is seeking applicants to fill the following four positions on the Tacoma Arts Commission:. At-Large Position 8 – Persons representative of acknowledged accomplishment or persons working outside of professional practice in the arts but who demonstrate a deep interest in and appreciation of cultural and artistic activities.
cambridgema.gov

Human Services Commission Meeting

II. Who in our community could be employed, based on a set of demographic criteria, and yet is either not working or underemployed?
JOBS
Itemlive.com

Lynn Planning Board OKs housing plan

LYNN ― The Planning Board unanimously approved the Housing Production Plan while the City Council moved ahead with several highly-anticipated projects on a busy Tuesday evening at City Hall. The The post Lynn Planning Board OKs housing plan appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
canogaparknc.org

Special Meeting Tonight of the Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission

You are invited to participate in an important redistricting meeting TONIGHT about the shape and future of your Council District. The Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission will be meeting virtually tonight, September 30th, at 5:00 p.m. to discuss and take possible action on a recommended draft map of newly drawn Council District boundaries for public consideration.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

First look at rewrite of zoning, development rules now public

The city of Charlotte released the first draft of its Unified Development Ordinance Thursday afternoon as it seeks community feedback on the document that will drive implementation of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Over the past 30 years, development regulations for the city have been written in eight different ordinances –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cambridgema.gov

Cambridge Historical Commission Meeting

Notice is hereby given that a public meeting will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 6:00 PM to consider the following matters under M.G.L. Ch. 40C and Ch. 2.78 of the Code of the City of Cambridge:. This meeting will be held online with remote participation. The public...
POLITICS
Itemlive.com

Swampscott Housing Authority hits ‘reply all’

SWAMPSCOTT ― The town’s Housing Authority is going to meet with the Select Board to discuss multiple allegations brought against the authority over the past few weeks, including missing funding The post Swampscott Housing Authority hits ‘reply all’ appeared first on Itemlive.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Winona Daily News

Notice for Annual District Meeting

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEST SALEM NOTICE FOR ANNUAL DISTRICT MEETING (Common and Union High School Districts) (Section 120.8(1) Notice is hereby given to qualified electors of the School District of West Salem, that the Annual Meeting of said District for the transaction of business will be held in the Marie W. Heider Meeting Room at 405 East Hamlin Street, West Salem, Wisconsin on the 25th day of October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Dated this 27th day of September, 2021. Robin Fitzgerald, District Clerk **A quorum of the Board may be present, but no Board action will be taken.** 10/13 10/20 LAC86756 WNAXLP.
WEST SALEM, WI
Itemlive.com

Shelter in place in Nahant causes confusion

NAHANT — A shelter-in-place procedure put into effect at Johnson Elementary School last Friday while staff attended to an incident with a student prompted confusion among parents. The incident then The post Shelter in place in Nahant causes confusion appeared first on Itemlive.
NAHANT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy